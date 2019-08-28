Skip Bayless: ‘There’s validity’ in Kobe Bryant saying Shaq could’ve been the GOAT if he stayed in shape
Kobe Bryant recently made comments that he would've had 12 championships if Shaq worked out harder, including also saying Shaq would've been the GOAT. Skip Bayless explains why there's validity to Kobe's statement.
