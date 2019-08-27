Shannon Sharpe isn’t buying Urban Meyer’s claim that Trevor Lawrence is the greatest college QB ever
FOX college football analyst Urban Meyer recently called Clemson's Trevor Lawrence the best college quarterback ever. Shannon Sharpe explains why Deshaun Watson is still ahead of the current Clemson QB on the all time list.
