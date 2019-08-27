Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Donald ‘can do it all’ and could become the best defensive tackle ever
Shannon Sharpe discusses Aaron Donald being ranked No. 1 on another Top 100 list. Hear why he thinks when it's all said and done Donald 'might be the best' if he continues his pace.
