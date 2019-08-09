Shannon Sharpe: KD not speaking to teammates proves he was never coming back to Warriors
Video Details
Chris Haynes recently reported that Kevin Durant stopped speaking to teammates during the 2018-2019 season and Shannon Sharpe believes that this proves he was never planning on returning to the Golden State Warriors.
