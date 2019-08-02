Skip Bayless: Ezekiel Elliott getting a new contract is not a priority over Dak Prescott or Amari Cooper
Skip Bayless discusses the dilemma Jerry Jones is in needing to sign Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper. Hear why Skip thinks Zeke should be third in line for a contract extension.
