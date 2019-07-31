Shannon Sharpe is surprised Zion Williamson said he intends to play his entire career with Pelicans
Zion Williamson recently said that he intends to play his entire career with the New Orleans Pelicans like Kobe Bryant and others did. Shannon Sharpe explains why he has a 'strong indication' that this won't happen.
