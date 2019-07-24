Skip Bayless is a big fan of Zion signing with Jordan: ‘They just got the steal of the century’
Zion Williamson made the choice to sign with Jordan, earning himself a reported 7-year $75 million deal. Hear why Skip Bayless loves Zion's decision and thinks that Jordan Brand for the 'steal of the century.'
