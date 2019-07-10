Skip Bayless is convinced LeBron James is behind Marcus Morris potentially backing out of Spurs deal
Video Details
Skip Bayless is disappointed in Marcus Morris for potentially backing out of San Antonio Spurs deal. Hear why Skip Bayless is convinced LeBron James is behind Marcus for possibly revoking his decision for the New York Knicks.
