Skip Bayless thinks Kawhi Leonard could ‘really enhance his legacy’ by choosing the Clippers
Video Details
Skip Bayless talks about Kawhi Leonard and his impending free agent decision. Hear why he thinks Doc Rivers, Jerry West and Steve Ballmer shouldn't be reduced to graveling for Kawhi, because they're the best fit.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618