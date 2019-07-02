Shannon Sharpe: Kyrie Irving won’t ‘fall in line’ as a wingman to Kevin Durant on the Nets
Shannon Sharpe doesn't think Kyrie Irving will 'fall in line' with with Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets. Find out why he doesn't think Kyrie will view himself as a 'wingman.'
