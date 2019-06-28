Skip Bayless: Lakers should sign Kyrie because Kawhi would be a ‘much worse fit’ with LeBron & AD
Video Details
Skip Bayless on what the Los Angeles Lakers should do in free agency after clearing enough space for a max player. Hear Skip make the case for Kyrie Irving being a better fit with the Lakers than Kawhi Leonard.
