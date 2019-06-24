Chris Broussard explains why Giannis Antetokounmpo deserves to be the NBA MVP over James Harden
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss who he voted for to be the league MVP this season. Broussard explains why Giannis Antetokounmpo's consistency all season was better than James Harden.
