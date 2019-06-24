Skip Bayless lists 2 reasons why KD won’t return to the Warriors
Video Details
Kevin Durant's future with the Golden State Warriors is up in the air but Skip Bayless believes he won't be returning to the Warriors. Hear his 2 reasons why he believes KD will be signing elsewhere.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618