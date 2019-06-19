Shannon Sharpe: Lakers should add ‘quality depth’ instead of signing Jimmy Butler or Kemba Walker
Shannon Sharpe explains why he thinks during free agency the Los Angeles Lakers should just go after depth instead of trying to sign Jimmy Butler or Kemba Walker.
