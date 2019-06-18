Shannon Sharpe: ‘Toronto has a very compelling case’ to keep Kawhi Leonard during free agency
Video Details
Kawhi Leonard brought the Toronto Raptors an NBA title, he won Finals MVP and he's now set to enter free agency. Shannon Sharpe explains why Toronto has the best case to keep Kawhi.
