Chris Broussard lists 3 reasons why he believes the Warriors will win Game 6 of the NBA Finals
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe this morning to preview Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Hear Chris give 3 reasons why the Golden State Warriors will defeat the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 to push the series to a Game 7.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618