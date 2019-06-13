Shannon Sharpe: Lakers will have to trade Kyle Kuzma for AD if no team takes the 4th Draft pick
Shannon Sharpe thinks the Los Angeles Lakers will have to include Kyle Kuzma in the 'package' for Anthony Davis if no teams will take the No. 4 overall draft pick. Hear why Shannon hesitates and wants to keep Kuzma on the Lakers.
