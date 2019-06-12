Shannon Sharpe: An AD-Knicks trade ‘makes no sense’ if KD joins & can’t play — Lakers can win now
Shannon Sharpe breaks down why Kevin Durant's injury should make Anthony Davis want to be with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers — not the new York Knicks.
