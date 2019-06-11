Skip Bayless gives Kawhi Leonard a ‘B-‘ grade due to his inability to close out Game 5
Skip Bayless gives a 'generous' grade to Kawhi Leonard for his performance in Game 5. He explains why despite going an incredible scoring run late in the game, Kawhi not finishing the job is a big deal.
