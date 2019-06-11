Shannon Sharpe strongly believes the Warriors shouldn’t have allowed KD’s return to the Finals
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe is disappointed in the Golden State Warriors organization for allowing Kevin Durant return to the 2019 NBA Finals. After re-injuring himself in Game 5, hear why Shannon doesn’t think KD should’ve been allowed to play.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618