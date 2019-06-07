Shannon Sharpe doesn’t agree with the NBA’s one-year ban of the Warriors investor who shoved Lowry
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has banned a Golden State Warriors investor for one-year and also fined him $500k for shoving Kyle Lowry during Game 3. Though Shannon Sharpe commends Silver for the swift action, he thinks the punishment should be harsher.
