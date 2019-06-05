Skip Bayless disagrees with Charles Barkley’s comments on Kevin Durant: ‘He would thrive in New York’
Charles Barkley recently made comments on why he thinks Kevin Durant is not made for New York and Skip Bayless disagrees with that thought. Hear why Skip points to KD being the ‘ultimate contradiction’ as to why he’d thrive in New York.
