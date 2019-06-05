Skip Bayless: AD should reconsider leaving Pelicans after reports David Griffin is now open to trade offers
Skip Bayless doesn't think Anthony Davis should 'force' a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. Hear why he should reconsider resigning with the Pelicans now that GM David Griffin is open to trade offers.
