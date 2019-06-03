Skip Bayless surprises Shannon Sharpe with some flip-flops for his NBA Finals prediction
Video Details
Skip Bayless comes with a couple of Shannon Sharpe memorial flip-flops for today's show. Skip says Shannon has started to become 'infamous for flip-flopping' his NBA Finals pick this year.
