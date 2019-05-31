Chris Broussard breaks down why ‘complacency’ and ‘lack of focus’ hurt the Warriors
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to evaluate Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He credits the Toronto Raptors, but thinks the Golden State Warriors 'complacency and cockiness' was their downfall in this game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618