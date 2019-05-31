Skip Bayless: Kahwi Leonard deserves no more than a ‘C’ grade for his Game 1 performance
Skip Bayless discusses the Toronto Raptors’ 118-109 victory in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Hear why Skip thinks Kawhi Leonard's performance was very underwhelming.
