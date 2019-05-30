Shannon Sharpe disagrees with GM Daryl Morey on potentially trading key players to improve Rockets
Shannon Sharpe talks about the reports of Daryl Moery's plan to potentially trade key players to improve the Houston Rockets roster. Hear why Shannon doesn't think the plan will work because the center piece is James Harden, and he will still play the same.
