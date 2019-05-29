Ric Bucher thinks it’ll be a ‘tough sell’ for the Lakers to find talent during front office dysfunction
Ric Bucher joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss how difficult it will be for the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire talent during NBA free agency. Hear why he thinks it'll be a 'tough sell' for LeBron James to find a co-star.
