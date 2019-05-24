Shannon Sharpe is optimistic the Bucks ‘will get it to a Game 7’ despite being a small underdog
Shannon Sharpe is confident in the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors. Hear why he is optimistic the Bucks 'will get it to a Game 7’ despite 3-straight losses for the first time this year.
