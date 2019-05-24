Skip Bayless believes Kawhi Leonard was ‘unimpressive’ late in the 4th quarter of Game 5
The Toronto Raptors won 105-99 in Game 5 against the Milwaukee Bucks last night. Skip Bayless explains why Kawhi Leonard vanished in the last 8 minutes of the game, and points to him not wanting any part of late-game free throws.
