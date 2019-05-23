Skip Bayless: ‘I have absolutely zero problem’ with Drake’s antics during Raptors-Bucks series
Skip Bayless talks about Drake's antics during the Eastern Conference Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks after Bucks' head coach Mike Budenholzer called out the artist. Hear why Skip defends Drake and has no problem with it.
