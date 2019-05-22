‘KD knows 100% he’s not going to be playing in Golden State next year’: Shannon Sharpe
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe absolutely believes Kevin Durant will leave the Golden State Warriors during NBA free agency. Hear why Shannon thinks KD hasn't earned the credit he deserves on the Warriors and will ultimately leave.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618