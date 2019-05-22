Skip Bayless on Kawhi’s health after the Raptors’ Game 4 win: ‘This is San Antonio all over again’
Video Details
Skip Bayless explains why he's concerned about the health of Kawhi Leonard after the Toronto Raptors' Game 4 win against the Milwaukee Bucks last night. Hear why he thinks at this stage of playoff basketball fatigue can't be an excuse.
