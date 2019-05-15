Shannon Sharpe lists reasons why he’d rather have Kawhi Leonard over Giannis Antetokounmpo
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- East
- East
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Kawhi Leonard
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Toronto Raptors
- Undisputed
-
Shannon Sharpe gives his thoughts on the Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup in the Eastern Conference Finals. Hear why Shannon prefers Kawhi Leonard over Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618