Skip Bayless: Portland’s only chance to defeat Golden State is if Kevin Durant returns
Skip Bayless is convinced the Golden State Warriors are better off without Kevin Durant after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. Hear him explain why he thinks Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were able to dominate without KD.
