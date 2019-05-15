Skip Bayless believes Zion and AD could make the Pelicans ‘a force in the Western Conference’
Video Details
Skip Bayless makes a case for why there's no reason for Anthony Davis to leave the New Orleans Pelicans now after they landed the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft Lottery which will most likely be Zion Williamson.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618