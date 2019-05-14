Shannon Sharpe on Zion Williamson: ‘I do not believe he is a transformative player’
Video Details
The NBA Draft Lottery is tonight and Shannon Sharpe talks about the prize of the draft in Zion Williamson. Hear why Shannon doesn't think Zion can be the centerpiece to a team and compares the prospect to Karl-Anthony Towns.
