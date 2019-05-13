Chris Haynes explains why Lakers’ young players can benefit from Frank Vogel’s style of coaching
Chris Haynes joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to evaluate the Los Angeles Lakers hiring of Frank Vogel. Despite believing the Lakers handled the coaching search poorly, Haynes explains how Vogel's style of coaching is necessary for the young players.
