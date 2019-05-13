Skip Bayless blames James Harden for the Rockets not closing out the Warriors without KD
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses what the Houston Rockets loss to the Golden State Warriors means for this team's future. He explains why Game 6 proved James Harden is just not that guy and is built for the regular season.
