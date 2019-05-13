Shannon Sharpe: LeBron should be ‘very disappointed’ that Frank Vogel is the new Lakers head coach
Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers hiring Frank Vogel as the new head coach of the franchise. Hear why Shannon believes LeBron James should be very disappointed with this decision.
