Skip Bayless: ‘It should be KD, Kyrie in NYC’
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- East
- East
- Kevin Durant
- Kyrie Irving
- New York Knicks
- Pacific
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
With Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics eliminated from the playoffs, speculation has sparked on if Kyrie will leave and, if he decides to do so, where he will land. Hear why Skip Bayless wants to see Kyrie team up with Kevin Durant with the New York Knicks.
