Chris Broussard: Harden and Chris Paul’s legacies will have a ‘serious mark’ losing to Warriors without KD

Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Golden State warriors playing Game 6, and possibly Game 7, without Kevin Durant against the Houston Rockets. Hear why he thinks these next games are huge for the legacies of Chris Paul and James Harden.

