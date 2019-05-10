Chris Broussard: Harden and Chris Paul’s legacies will have a ‘serious mark’ losing to Warriors without KD
Video Details
- Chris Paul
- Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets
- James Harden
- Kevin Durant
- Pacific
- Southwest
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Golden State warriors playing Game 6, and possibly Game 7, without Kevin Durant against the Houston Rockets. Hear why he thinks these next games are huge for the legacies of Chris Paul and James Harden.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618