Shannon Sharpe says Jason Kidd ‘may be the only and best’ coaching fit for LeBron and the Lakers
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe gives his thoughts on the Los Angeles Lakers coaching search after Ty Lue turned the team down. Hear why he thinks Jason Kidd is probably the only fit that will appease both LeBron James and the Lakers brass.
