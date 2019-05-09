Chris Broussard believes Game 5 proved Kevin Durant is a ‘luxury not a necessity’ for the Warriors
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Golden State Warriors win in Game 5 over the Houston Rockets. Hear Broussard explain why he was not surprised about the Warriors' performance once Kevin Durant left the game with an injury.
