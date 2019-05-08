Skip Bayless gives two reasons why Jerry Jones will sign all of the Cowboys’ young stars
According to a recent report, Dak Prescott is expected to get at least $30 million per year, Amari Cooper demands a high number and the Dallas Cowboys still have to pay Ezekiel Elliott's. Skip Bayless explains why Jerry Jones' ability at negotiations and player relations is why it can all happen.
