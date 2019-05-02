Skip Bayless: ‘Kevin Durant is already on his way to passing LeBron James as the second-best player ever’
Video Details
Skip Bayless gives his thoughts on the Kevin Durant vs LeBron James talk. Hear why he thinks KD is well on his way to taking the No. 2 spot on the all-time list from LeBron.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618