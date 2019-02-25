Shannon Sharpe has a strong message for Lakers: ‘Get out of your feelings and go play basketball’
Shannon Sharpe discusses the Los Anegles Lakers loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on today's show. Shannon explains why though he's not pleased with LeBron James' public comments about his young teammates, there's truth to what he's saying.
