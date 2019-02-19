Skip Bayless gives his prediction on whether LeBron and the Lakers will make the playoffs
NBA All-Star weekend is officially over as teams now shift focus to the second half of the season. Skip Bayless reveals where he thinks LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will finish in landscape of the Western Conference.
