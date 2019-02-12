Rob Parker: Kyler Murray is making a ‘colossal mistake’ choosing the NFL over baseball
Video Details
Baseball Hall of Fame voter Rob Parker discusses Kyler Murray choosing the NFL over the MLB. Despite Parker believing Murray is talented to play either sport, hear why he thinks baseball would be the better long-term option.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618