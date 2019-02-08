Shannon Sharpe celebrates the Lakers’ game winner with his best ‘GOAT James’ impression
Shannon Sharpe breaks out the GOAT mask as LeBron James gets a triple-double in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-128 win against the Boston Celtics.
